The return of the ‘king’?

One of the most depressing scenes from Lion King 2 is the part where an injured Simba returns home. He tells his family that Kovu (his uncle’s young son and someone he trusted) was the backstabber, reconfirming the notion that those who betray are usually among those who once enjoyed a sort of same-page relationship with you.

The movie goes in a completely different direction. But as someone who loves (and has written quite a few) fanfics, here is another version:

Shocked by the intense betrayal he witnessed, the lion went in self-exile (similar to what he did in the first part of the movie). While the last time he was not interested in maintaining any ties with anyone from Pride Rock, this time he did not adopt a ‘no-contact’ strategy. As time passed, the drive to hold people responsible for his betrayal increased. He did not need a Rafiki or the ghost of his father to remind him of his unfinished business. He wanted to take the enemy head-on.

Someone from his new location continued sending messages to his people back in the jungle, preparing them for the ‘final fight’. For his loyal supporters back home, his words were not up for debate. If he said that they had to support him in his fight, they were ready.

Charged by his speeches (which he managed to broadcast through the use of technology (well, it’s fiction, and if a lion can be friends with a meerkat and a warthog, he can use tech), his supporters openly raised slogans against who they thought was the cheater.

The other side was not short on power. It used all tactics to oppress voices of dissent. The lion’s supporters endured the abuse and humiliation and kept reminding themselves that it would all be over – the dark night would end, eventually.

Like it happened in the first part of the movie, Pride Rock did not remain a prosperous place for most people, with families in large numbers leaving the place to find better opportunities. Most people silently waited for the lion, but some agreed that they had to bow down to present-day Scar.

As they started adjusting to the new normal, they heard that the king (the lion) was coming back. Their heart leapt up in joy and excitement – they would witness the promised return. And they knew that the king would start the much-needed accountability drive.

With weeks left to the return, inside the barely lit house of a supporter, a family of five sat and discussed the return. The head of the family entered with a crestfallen face. His wife asked why he looked upset to which he replied that he heard the lion’s latest message.

“What did it say?”

“He says he is leaving accountability to karma.” He said and ran his fingers on the scar on his left hand, reminding him of the time he went to jail and got beaten for attending one of the digital meetings held by the lion.

“And where does Karma live?” His wife asked.

“Not in Pride Rock, apparently.”

