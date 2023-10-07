Pakistani community in Dubai sets up free medical camp

DUBAI: More than 500 labourers from various countries received free medical treatment at a camp organized by Pakistan Medical Centre in Dubai under the umbrella of the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) in Dubai.
Workers from various countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and others, expressed their gratitude as they benefitted from the free medical camp.
