Honour killings

According to Human Rights Watch, around 1000 women are murdered in the name of honour every year in Pakistan. These murders are often perpetrated by a male member of the family. In 2016, the Pakistani parliament passed the landmark anti-honour killing laws that mandate a life sentence of twelve-and-a-half-years for culprits.
Sadly, enforcing these laws continues to be a challenge for the authorities. It is high time that we put an end to such unlawful acts of gender violence and let women live the life they want.
Shehzad Ahmed Brohi
Larkana
