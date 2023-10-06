Reckless riding

Islamabad is often ranked as one of the most beautiful capitals in the world and tends to be seen as a picturesque utopia throughout Pakistan. Unfortunately, no matter how much the Islamabad Traffic Police tries to create awareness, no one is ready to pay any heed to the rules of the road. The overhead pedestrian bridges are now reserved for motorcyclists to cross the highways, causing major inconveniences for the pedestrians who have nowhere to go.

The CDA-designated parks have also become a shortcut for those who would rather ride through the park filled with children to save time. Hundreds of accidents occur daily due to such reckless behaviour. The authorities are requested to fine all motorcyclists riding their bikes where they are not supposed to and endangering their own and others’ lives.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad