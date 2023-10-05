Adhooray Armaan: Awesome poetry

It is a great effort, a soul-touching poetry. Readers get inspiration from the thoughts of the poet. A recurring subject of the collection is a specific, perhaps romantic, relationship, with an address to a particular you.

Written with sincere intentions toward fellow human beings, the poems of Adhooray Armaan written by Fozia Ijaz work to bridge the space between one person’s inner life and the inner lives of others.

Working to translate subjective experiences of love, exhilaration, and suffering into general advice for those who struggle with their emotions, the poems move around abstract concepts of kindness, friendship, and personal purpose.

The book’s clear consolidating principle is that courage and encouragement have links and can improve people’s life experiences. Overall, the poet’s work is supportive and uplifting, envisioning the possibility of composure in the face of danger.She has a unique way of making us look through the magnifying glass of her poetry to see the wonder in the most mundane of places.

The poet is a passionate campaigner for mental health awareness and self-love. She talks openly about her battles with anxiety and depression and her struggle with self-acceptance. She understands how hard it is to get over a broken heart and how passion can go quickly from steaming hot to ice cold.

Written in a relatable and profound way, the poetry is both comforting and astounding, and the plan of the poems is beautiful. The interesting work brings the whole collection of poems to life. Each verse is sure to stir up emotions, and familiarity, and even ignite conversation. Brace yourself as you delve into a book that is sure to have you tempted to tap into every desire that has ever been unfulfilled.

Unfulfilled desires of many stripes haunt the verses of Adhooray Armaan. She often describes an emotional inner world. These are poems of great empty sadness, where desire takes root in silts of the past.

Adhooray Armaan is a book that proves personal sadness to be a rich subject for poetry and the poet reveals the links between sadness and generosity of spirit.That is what makes this book ultimately optimistic and rewarding, both from the quality of the work and the integrity of the poet’s feelings. The reader will find it subtle and transformative.

Her verses are full of vast colors and remind us how they can dwarf human desires and aspirations. The individual poems carefully and cumulatively crafted develop a powerful, expansive pathos. One definition of great poetry leaves the reader or listener transformed in some way, and I think Fozia Ijaz’s poetry fits that definition. Her elegant poetry explores complex depths of emotion, yet the poems never hint at sentimentality. However, it is difficult for her to conceal the aspiration for strong desires and the restlessness caused by the unfulfilled ones.