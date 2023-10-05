Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and President Arif Alvi. Photos: File.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is upset with President Arif Alvi for not announcing the election date, revealed former prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore, Aleema claimed Imran is saddened as the date of the election has not been announced. President Alvi should have stood for the rights of people, she added.

Responding to a query, Imran’s sister alleged that she was being considered a criminal for taking Donald Lu’s name who PTI thinks was behind the ouster of its government. Aleema said she was ready to be arrested.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore police sought the arrest of PTI leader Asad Umar and two sisters of the PTI chairman in the May 9 violence cases.

The interim bails of Asad Umar, Aleema and Uzma Khan were extended till October 16 by the ATC. The court also summoned the lawyers for final arguments in the Lahore Corps Commander House vandalism and arson case. President Alvi has disputed the PTI chairman’s contention that he (Alvi) failed to perform constitutional obligations on announcing the election date.

To a query of The News, the Aiwan-e-Sadar shared President Alvi’s standpoint and the letter that he wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on September 6, asking for holding general elections before November 6 (on 89th day of the dissolution of the National Assembly), citing constitutional provisions which mandated for polls within 90 days of dissolution of the National Assembly.

The Aiwan-e-Sadr spokesman reminded that “President Dr Arif Alvi wants elections to be held on time to provide opportunities to all political parties for participating in the political process. The President of Pakistan, in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan on 6th September 2023, had already conveyed to the ECP that the Article 48(5) of the Constitution empowered him to appoint a date for elections not later than 90 days from the date of the dissolution for the holding of General Election to the National Assembly. In the said letter, the president had also communicated that the General Elections to the National Assembly should be held by 6th of November 2023.”

The spokesman said the president wants the democratic process to continue and further strengthen. “Exclusion of any political party from the election process would be unfair to the spirit of democracy.”

The spokesman recalled that Alvi strongly supports political dialogue and the promotion of national unity to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

Sources say Alvi is disappointed that none of his colleagues in the party has supported him and raised voice for him in the face of criticism.