Terror threat

Pakistan appears to be slipping back to the dark days when deadly terror attacks were a daily occurrence. Operation Zarb-e-Azb brought us a temporary peace but now it seems as though we are back at square one.

Due to the political turmoil and polarization in this country, we are unable to take decisive action when it comes to resolving the terror problem. Some serious steps need to be taken before things get out of control.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

*****

The resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover raises alarming concerns about regional stability and global security. Terror groups appear to be using Afghanistan as a safe haven. Pakistan must take immediate and robust measures to counter this emerging threat.

Strengthening intelligence operations, bolstering border security, and engaging in counter-terrorism strategies are essential for safeguarding the nation and the broader region. International collaboration is equally crucial, as terrorism knows no boundaries.

Shahzaib Sahto

Hyderabad