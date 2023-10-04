US has nothing to do with PTI protests in Washington: Kirby

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during his media briefing in Washington. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The United States has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the PTI protests staged outside the White House in Washington.

Talking to the media, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dispelled the suggestion implied in a question from a journalist that there was some sort of linkage between PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s removal and the protests in Washington and some sort of American action. “This is a domestic issue for the Pakistani people and Pakistan’s government can speak to it,” he said.

To another query if Pakistan had supplied any weapons to Ukraine, Kirby said: "Let Pakistan speak for what it is doing for Ukraine."

He said more than 50 countries were providing fiscal and moral support along with weapons to Ukraine and the US allowed them to speak for what they were doing. “Some countries don’t want a lot of public attention on the support they are giving to Ukraine. So we respect.”