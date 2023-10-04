US refuses to declare policy on Khalistan Movement

ISLAMABAD: The United States has refused to declare its official policy on the Khalistan Movement, saying that people have the right to assemble peacefully as part of the freedom of expression.

Deputy Spokesman for the State Department Vedant Patel said that the people enjoy the right of speech in the United States. “We will not offer comments regarding the unofficial referendum on Khalistan,” he said.

Patel recalled that the people in the US have the right to assemble peacefully in accordance to the First Amendment protection.

To a question about Afghan refugees, he said Pakistan has been an important partner in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

He expressed grave concern about the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about India. It is extremely important that the probe about the assassination of the Sikh leader in Canada be conducted, and the killers must be taken to task, Patel said.

He reminded that US has impressed upon the Indian government publicly and privately to cooperate in the investigation of the Sikh leader’s assassination.