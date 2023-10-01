CCP approves two mergers, facilitating FDI inflow

A photo of a vessel carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG). — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has given a green light to two mergers, paving the way for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and potential mitigation of Pakistan’s gas shortage.

The CCP has granted approval to a UAE-based company for the acquisition of two entities engaged in the establishment and operation of an LNG terminal, as well as the import, storage, and distribution of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas in Pakistan.

It processed the two mergers, approving 100 percent acquisition of Tabeer Energy (Private) Limited and Tabeer Energy Marketing (Private) Limited (TEMPL) by the UAE-based Bison Energy FZCO.

It completed the Phase-1 competition assessments, conducted in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010. As the proposed transactions did not raise any competition concerns, the mergers were approved.

As a result of the merger transactions, Bison Energy FZCO has acquired 100 percent shareholding of Tabeer Energy (Private) Limited and Tabeer Energy Marketing (Private) Limited from Diamond Gas International Japan Co. Limited. The transaction will result in foreign direct investment in Pakistan and help alleviate gas shortages.