Quarterly adjustment: Nepra allows K-Electric to collect up to Rs4.5/unit in Oct, Nov bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed K-Electric to collect an additional up to Rs4.4547/ unit from its clients in October and November 2023 bills. This additional collection is on account of the first quarterly adjustment of FY2022-23.
The increase will be different for consumer categories with the highest increase is Rs4.4547/unit and the lowest at 1.4874/unit. The increase will be based on the consumption of February and March 2023, to be recovered in October and November 2023 respectively.
As per the Nepra decision issued on Wednesday for domestic consumers, the additional increase will be Rs1.4874/unit for consumers using up to 300 units per month, while consumers who consume 301 and above units a month will face an increase of Rs3.2116/unit for these two months.
Interestingly, the power consumers using 5KW and above will have to face an increase of Rs4.4547/unit a month.
