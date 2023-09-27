Governor seeks students’ role in country’s uplift

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman urged the students to inculcate the habit of researching everything. He said that the youth should learn technology and science so that they can contribute to the development of the country.

The governor expressed these views while attending the STEM Ambassador Programme held under the auspices of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Tuesday. VC LCWU Dr Shagufta Naz, Chairman PEC Najeeb Haroon, Convener PEC Development Committee Engineer Mir Masood Rashid, former MPA Sania Kamran, Deans, academicians and a large number of students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor said that PEC is playing an important role in national development. He said that the PEC's Graduate Internship Programme is providing students with quality work experience, which is not only an investment in the future but also a valuable contribution to the development of the engineering sector. While appreciating the STEM initiative of PEC, he said that this programme will help universities and schools to work together and impart science education to the children.

The governor said that it is very important to empower women for the development of the country. He said that women are working side by side with men in every field, including engineering. He said that their encouragement is very important to increase the representation of women in various fields. The governor further said that as Chancellor, he has formed a consortium on technology in the universities. At the end of the ceremony, the governor distributed certificates among the position holder school children in speech competition under STEM programme.

UET, German varsity sign MoU

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technische Hochschule Wurzburg-Schweinfurt (THWS) Technical University of Applied Sciences Wurzburg-Schweinfurt, Germany.

According to the agreement, UET in the interest of career progression of its students will associate with the THWS in its Scheme of 'Co-operation in Pre-University Education of Pakistani students for orientation to HWS bachelor programmes' to enrol them for the TWIN Bachelor programmes. Whereas THWS will consider up to 40 students of UET per year for admission in its TWIN Bachelor Programmes in the Engineering study Disciplines of Business and Engineering (BEng): Logistics, Mechatronics, Robotics, subject to maximum of 10 students per year per discipline, satisfying the eligibility norms.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and President THWS Prof Dr Robert Grebner in the presence of Registrar Muhammad Asif, Director External Linkages Dr Muhammad Shafiq and Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib signed the agreement.

Saplings planted

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood planted saplings in connection with the tree plantation campaign at New Campus on Tuesday. The VC also inaugurated the newly-renovated gate in Hailey College of Commerce. On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, faculty members and employees were present.