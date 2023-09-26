Chup Tazia processions held amid tight security

The first central procession of ‘Chup Tazia’ started from the Nishtar Park and proceeded on its traditional route on Monday.
The central Majlis was held at the Nishtar Park, and after its conclusion, the procession began. Allama Baqir Hussain Zaidi addressed the gathering. The procession, led by Scouts, culminated at the Iranian Hussainian Imambargah. Police and Rangers were deployed along the procession’s route.
Traffic from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road was diverted towards Jail Chowrangi. The procession concluded in Kharadar after passing through Nishtar Park, Shah Khorasan Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, Jamia Cloth, and Bolton Market. The second procession was taken out from Rizvia Society to the Imambargah on Martin Road.
