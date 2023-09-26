Attempt to smuggle sugar, urea foiled

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur police on Monday recovered 280 tonnes of sugar and 5,400 bags of fertiliser from the seven trucks seized during an operation on the National Highway.

Larkana DIGP Javed Sonharo Jiskani said the police seized seven trucks during an operation on the National Highway and recovered 280 tonnes of sugar and 5,400 bags of fertiliser.

He added that an attempt was made to illegally transport sugar and fertiliser to Afghanistan through the seized trucks, which was foiled by the Shikarpur police.

The DIGP further said that the seized sugar and fertiliser was transported to the warehouses of the food department, while the legal action was being taken against the four accused arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, 8,000 boxes of ghee and 600 bags of sugar were seized from the private warehouses in different areas of Larkana, while two warehouses were sealed.