Another 7,187 gas meters disconnected, Rs55.2m fine imposed

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued raids in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Sunday and disconnected another 7,187 domestic and commercial connections and imposed Rs46.3 million fine.

According to a spokesperson for the SNGPL, the company disconnected 65 connections in Peshawar on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and imposed Rs190,680 fine for gas theft. The regional team also lodged four FIRs [first information reports] against gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected seven gas connections and imposed Rs110,000 fine on gas thieves.

The SNGPL team also disconnected four gas connections in Mardan on illegal use of gas and imposed Rs529,000 fine.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected one connection over use of compressor and another eight due to illegal use of gas. In Sargodha, the company disconnected one connection on the use of compressor, and five due to illegal use of gas, and imposed Rs12,897 fine. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 13 connections on illegal use of gas. The regional team also imposed Rs178,000 fine over gas theft.

In Gujrat, two connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas. In Islamabad, the company disconnected two connections over illegal use of gas. In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas. Also, Rs77,000 fine was imposed for gas theft. The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 12 connections for gas theft, lodged one FIR against gas thieves and imposed Rs143,012 fine on gas pilferers.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 15 connections on illegal use of gas theft, lodged six FIR against gas thieves and arrested two culprits. The region also imposed Rs302,000 fine over gas theft. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 10 connections over the use of compressor while another was disconnected for gas theft.

The company disconnected eight connections on the use of compressor in Multan. The regional team disconnected 21 connections in Multan over gas theft. The regional team imposed Rs118,000 fine on gas pilferers. In Sheikhupura, six connections were disconnected by the regional team.