Green impact clean-up drive to promote environment consciousness

Islamabad : Serena Hotels launched its sustainable initiative ‘Green Impact Clean-up Drive,’ which is aimed at promoting environmental protection, sustainable practices along with raising awareness against littering and use of single use plastic. This inspiring event took place at F-9 Park Islamabad and Saidpur Village simultaneously and was made possible through a collaborative effort between Serena Hotels, the UAE Embassy, Ismaili Civic Pakistan, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The activity was organized simultaneously across all Serena Hotels’ units in Pakistan. Quetta Serena Hotel and Rotary International carried the clean-up drive activity. Faisalabad Serena Hotel joined hands with WWF, whilst Gilgit Serena Hotel, Serena Shigar Fort, Serena Khaplu Palace and Serena Altit Fort Residence collaborated with schools, NGOs and local governments to conduct the activity.

Serena is taking a proactive stance by organizing this Green Impact Clean-up Drive due to the recent climate and environmental disasters. The event not only served as a practical demonstration of their commitment to sustainability but also provided an opportunity for the community to get involved in a meaningful environmental initiative.

A diverse group of volunteers united to restore the natural beauty of F-9 Park by removing litter and waste. CEO, Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani highlighted the need for environmental protection, recycling, sustainable practices and waste reduction by educating the participants at the opening ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nassar AbdulRahman Almutairi and President of Ismaili Council for Central region , Dr. Nadir Anjum along with other dignitaries.

This initiative by Serena Hotels' is expected to catalyse change, motivating communities to take proactive steps towards preserving the environment and reducing litter. Members of the diplomatic corps, corporate sector including GIZ and UNDP, civil society, and the general public attended the event and joined the effort to create a cleaner, more sustainable Pakistan.