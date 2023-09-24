9-member panel formed to divide assets, funds after CAA bifurcation

ISLAMABAD: Significant progress has been made on the bifurcation of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), and a nine-member committee consisting of senior civil aviation authorities has been formed to divide the assets and funds of the Civil Aviation Authority between the new departments.

A notification issued on December 22 said that the newly promulgated Pakistan Airports Act 2023 and the Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Act 2023 require bifurcation of the PCAA into the Pakistan Airports Authority and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation.

The committee comprises Joint Secretary Ministry of Aviation Shazia Rizvi as chairperson, Joint Secretary Iqbal Asif as member/focal point, and Joint Secretary Finance Ministry Abdul Malik, Deputy DG Regulatory CAA Nadir Shafi Dar, President Aircraft Accident Investigation Board Air Commodore Mirza Aamir Walayat, Director Finance Saqib Butt, Director APS CAA Sadiq Ur Rehman, and Lt (retd) Abid Ali as members. Air Marshal Taimur Iqbal will assist the committee. The committee will oversee the division of the assets and funds of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority between the new departments. It will also oversee the transfer of officers, distribution of records, space and furniture. The division of machinery, vehicles and funds will also be the authority of the committee.