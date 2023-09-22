Baqar stresses zero tolerance forcrime against vulnerable groups

During his surprise visit to the Boat Basin police station on Thursday, caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said he would not tolerate crimes against women, children or religious minorities, while operations against the drug mafia should be intensified further.

Baqar also visited two sub-registrar offices of the provincial revenue service in Clifton-II and Saddar Town, checked their records and listened to the complaints of the people present there.

At the Boat Basin police station, he checked their Roznamcha (daily diary), the record room and the wireless control room. In response to a question, he was informed that the Boat Basin police have six vans, and they patrol the police station’s jurisdiction. Through the control room, the interim CM contacted the vans and asked for their respective locations: one of them was in the Bath Island area and the other one in Shirin Jinnah Colony.

He was informed that the crime rate in the police station’s jurisdiction is lower, except in Shirin Jinnah Colony and Hijrat Colony. He directed the police to take action against the drug mafia.

He pointed out that there have been reports of shisha being used openly in the Clifton and Defence neighbourhoods, stressing that this practice should be stopped.

The SHO briefed the caretaker CM on the performance of the Boat Basin police, saying that patrolling in their jurisdiction has been increased to control street crime.

Baqar directed the South Zone and District South police chiefs, who had arrived at the police station after hearing about his visit, to issue clear directives to the police that there is zero tolerance for crime against women, children and minorities.

“We have to give respect to women, we have to give love to children, and we have to respect the minorities — this is how societies develop.”

He also called the incharge of the stable of police horses for a briefing. Baqar was informed that the stable has 36 horses and all of them are in good health, except two, who are being treated by their veterinary doctors.

He expressed displeasure over the police station’s “shabby” condition. “I’m sorry to say that almost all the public places, government offices and police stations remain dirty,” he said, and ordered keeping the police station neat and clean.