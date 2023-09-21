Man kidnapped in Kashmore 45 days ago recovered

SUKKUR: Sagar Kumar, a man who was kidnapped in Kashmore by bandits of the riverine area 45 days ago, has been recovered. Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said Kumar was rescued from the Ghora Ghat reverine area of Kashmore while his kidnappers were trying to shift him to another place. The officer explained that an operation had been initiated in different areas of the district for the recovery of the kidnapped man. He added that an operation in the riverine area of Kashmore-Kandhkot was under way to arrest the dacoits who fled.

Meanwhile, an emotional scene was witnessed when Kumar's father Inder Lal, his mother and brothers met him with tears of joy. The dacoits on a phone call had demanded Rs50 million from the parents of Kumar who was kidnapped by them 45 days ago from a hotel of Kashmore.

The bandits threatened to kill the abducted man and throw his body into the Indus River if his family failed to pay the ransom.