Man held for raping, killing seven-year-old niece

GUJRANWALA: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her uncle here in Ferozwala police station limit, Gujranwala. Bariha was missing for two days. After registering the case, police started investigations and arrested Ejaz, the uncle of the deceased girl, who was residing in the same house.
During the investigation, accused Ejaz confessed that he took the girl to a factory and raped her. He also said that he killed the girl and threw her dead body in a nullah.
