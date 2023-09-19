Senior politician rejoins PPP

LAHORE:A senior politician and former MPA from Burewala Abdul Hameed Bhatti has announced rejoining the PPP.

He announced this during his meeting with PPP Co-Chairman and former President, Asif Ali Zardari, at Bilawal House here.Bhatti expressed his confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.Bhatti was elected as an MPA in 1993 on the PPP ticket.