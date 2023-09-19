Commissioner issues directives for price control, traffic management

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Salim Rajput chaired a meeting at his office on Monday regarding upcoming general elections, anti-polio drive and street crime issues.

All deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners attended the meeting. The commissioner instructed all officers to play their full role in improving the city’s affairs and address the issues being faced by the citizens. He urged them to play their part transparently and fairly for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the Election Commission's guidelines.

He called for making efforts to curb illegal activities, improve the traffic system, eliminate land mafia and end unlawful possession of government lands. According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the meeting decided to take initiatives to control the prices of essential goods. Officers were instructed to monitor prices daily and inform the Commissioner Office about their efforts.

It was also decided in the meeting that measures would be taken to enhance the effectiveness of programmes aimed at eradicating polio and dengue. Collaboration with the police would be sought to combat street crime. The installation of street lights and road maintenance would be coordinated with relevant municipal authorities to support the efforts to curb street crime. Electricity theft and recovery initiatives would receive assistance in the ongoing electric campaign. To enhance the traffic system in the city, a collaborative effort would be initiated with the traffic police, traffic engineering bureaus, municipal authorities and development agencies across all the districts.

The commissioner said the district traffic management boards would be activated, and where they did not exist, new boards would be established. These boards, he said, would include officials of the traffic police, traffic engineers, and representatives of cantonment boards and civic agencies.