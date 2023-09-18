MoU signed on students’ financial support

LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and 'Allah walay Trust' (AWT) under which the social organisation will provide financial support to deserving students of the university of professional degrees.
Around 100 deserving students of UVAS will be benefited by this Scholarships Programme. The AWT has already been undertaking this programme at the UET, AIMC, KEMU, PU, FJMU and Punjab Dentistry College. Under this programme, Rs17.5 million among 284 deserving students have been distributed so far by the AWT.
In this regard, Director of the Scholarships Programme, Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said that this initiative of AWT would help the students of marginalised families to complete their degrees.
