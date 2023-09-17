Justice Isa takes oath as CJP today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice-designate Qazi Faez Isa will take the oath of office as the Chief Justice of Pakistan today (Sunday). President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer the oath. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, three chiefs of armed forces, judges of the Supreme Court, former Chief Justices and a large number of dignitaries, caretaker federal ministers, senators, foreign ambassadors and media representatives will attend the ceremony.
Sources say ex-AGP Irfan Qadir would also be part of the legal team that will execute follow-up actions
Ahead of sentencing, 63-year-old told Judge G Michael Harvey that he paid very heavy price for mistakes that he made
Security, intelligence forces had been observing group for some time, government spokesman for province says
IRNA describes reports of father’s brief detention as "false", adding they were aimed at "inciting population to...
The rate is 7.3 percent in Indian-origin youths and 4.5 percent in Chinese youths respectively
PTI files appeal in SC under Order V Rule 3 of SC Rules 1980 against Sep 14 order of SC Registrar returning petition...