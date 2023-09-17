Justice Isa takes oath as CJP today

Chief Justice-designate Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice-designate Qazi Faez Isa will take the oath of office as the Chief Justice of Pakistan today (Sunday). President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer the oath. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, three chiefs of armed forces, judges of the Supreme Court, former Chief Justices and a large number of dignitaries, caretaker federal ministers, senators, foreign ambassadors and media representatives will attend the ceremony.