After closure of over a week , Torkham border reopens today

This picture taken on February 2, 2023, a Pakistan border policeman is pictured from the zero point Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Nangarhar province. —AFP

KHYBER/ISLAMABAD: After more than a week’s closure since cross-border attacks in Chitral, the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan is likely to reopen today (Friday), Geo News has learnt.

“The Torkham border will be opened for trade from tomorrow,” Customs officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Geo News on Thursday. They added that imports and exports, including passing through of transit vehicles, will be restored from Friday onwards.

The officials also added that thousands of cargo trucks have been stuck on both sides of the border for nine days. They added that the border will also be opened for foot traffic.

The decision came after Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met the Head of Pakistan Mission in Kabul, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

In the meeting, the Afghan authorities assured Pakistan that Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan. Sources privy to the decision said the decision to reopen the border came after this meeting.