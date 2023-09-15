PBC boycotts Justice Bandial’s reception

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday boycotted the reception hosted in honour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial, who is going to retire on September 16.

In a statement, the council said traditionally a full court reference was held on the eve of retirement of chief justice of Pakistan, which was also addressed by the PBC chairman, pin-pointing the qualities as well as flaws of the court’s issues besides giving proposals.

The PBC said Justice Umer Ata Bandial was not taking up the full court reference, hence the submission of PBC vice chairman, which was to be presented before the full court, was being issued through a press release.

For these reasons, the PBC, as a mark of protest, did not participate in the reception.

In a press release, Haroon Rashid said Chief Justice Bandial did not consult the PBC and whenever he was approached, the council was told that he was continuously in contact with the Supreme Court Bar Association and, therefore, there was no need for a meeting.

He expressed the hope that the incoming Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will give due attention to the PBC.