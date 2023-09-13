PTI president Ch Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a YouTube video

ISLAMABAD: The deputy commissioner of Islamabad informed the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday that the detention order issued for the PTI president Ch Parvez Elahi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance had been withdrawn.



During the hearing, IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard Elahi’s petition against his detention under the MPO. The court had summoned Elahi and the deputy commissioner on Tuesday. However, the PTI president could not appear before the court due to his imprisonment in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

The DC informed the court that the detention order under the MPO had been withdrawn, following which the IHC disposed of the former Punjab CM’s petition. The court also ordered the DC to inform about the current FIR under which Elahi had been detained. Meanwhile, the wife of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has requested the Supreme Court for an early hearing of her plea challenging the Lahore High Court order of disposing of the habeas petition for being infructuous.

Qaisara Elahi, spouse of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, had filed a leave to appeal against the order passed by a single bench of the Lahore High Court on September 6, 2023. Filed through Sardar Latif Khosa advocate, she prayed the apex court to set aside the order passed by the learned high court being unconstitutional, illegal and void ab initio and without lawful jurisdiction.