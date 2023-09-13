 
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Intermediate result today

By Our Correspondent
September 13, 2023

LAHORE: Like rest of the eight Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs), Lahore Board will announce the result of Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2023 on Wednesday (today). A BISE Lahore spokesperson said that around 190,512 candidates had appeared in the exams from the Lahore Board.