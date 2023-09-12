Pashto writer praised for services

MARDAN: A ceremony was arranged at the Mardan Press Club on Monday for a noted Pashto writer and poet Dr Asrar.
Known poet Rehmat Shah Sayal was the chief guest while Mushtaq-ur-Rehman Shafaq presided over.Dr Israr is the editor of Pasun magazine and has published hundreds of articles in various journals besides one poetry and one prose collection. Speakers praised Dr Israr for his works and said he had enriched the Pashto literature.
