‘PPP to make digital team vanguard of election campaign’

LAHORE:Qasim Gilani, in charge of PPP digital media Punjab, has said that the digital team will be made the vanguard of the election campaign of the People's Party, and will share the SOPs to eliminate fake news with the digital media team.

The Divisional Secretary of Information of PPP met at a Zoom meeting was addressed by Nayab Jan, Faiza Malick, Basharat Ali, Naseem Sabir, Abdul Razzaq Salimi, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Muhammad Ali Ahsan, Tanveer Bukhari, Malik Shah Muhammad Chanar, Muhammad Salim Raja, Asif Ali Khokhar and Raja Nazir.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Gilani said due to high traffic, his first focus would be on facebook. ‘I will form a team to prepare written content of organisational and political activities in Punjab’, he said. He also directed that divisional teams should spread the content from digital media to district, tehsil and UC level.

He said that those who joined the party from Bhakkar, Mianwali and Khushab were doing good work. He said that he would visit the divisional headquarters with an active and sincere team, information secretaries, social media activists, Tik-Tokers, bloggers and Facebook users.