Barrister Sultan urges LG reps to serve people

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged the local government representatives to serve the masses who voted them in the municipal elections.
It was high time for local government office bearers to play their proactive role so that thepeople at the grassroots level could get benefit of the devolution of power, said Barrister Sultan.
Regarding the allocation of funds to the local bodies, the president assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the government.On the occasion, the chairman District Council Mirpur gave a detailed briefing to the president regarding ongoing development and other public welfare projects in Mirpur district.
CHARSADDA: Residents staged a protest against the deteriorating law and order situation and frequent firing incidents...
LANDIKOTAL: Traders and local government representatives on Friday staged a peace rally in the Landikotal Bazaar and...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan on Friday distributed financial assistance among the deserving...
PESHAWAR: Chief Executive of Paraplegic Centre Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas handed over a donation cheque to George Ghulam,...
WANA: The Waziristan Olasi Pasoon on Friday expressed concern over the rising crimes and worsening law and order in...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir on Friday defended the changes introduced by the...