Unicef making efforts to enhance education in Pakistan, says Ngambi

LAHORE:Wilbroad Ngambi, Chief of Field Office, Unicef said that the Unicef has been undertaking ground-breaking efforts to enhance education and literacy in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to child welfare.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating International Literacy Day at Alhamra, Ngambi highlighted Unicef’s vital role in supporting educational initiatives across the country. For the first time in Pakistan, Unicef has collaborated with the Education Dept to organise learning camps during summer break, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy. These camps have already reached over 80,000 children, including more than 22,000 out-of-school and working children. Ngambi stressed the importance of such programmes in fostering educational growth.

He stated, ‘We have played a pivotal role in the uplift of the education sector Plan for Education 2019/20-2023/24 and in establishing Early Learning Standards, reinforcing our commitment to a brighter future for Pakistani children.’ He highlighted various initiatives undertaken by Unicef to promote education in Punjab.

He said the Unicef is actively supporting the operation of 1000 non-formal centres aimed at enrolling 40,000 out-of-school children. Additionally, Unicef is running an Afternoon School Programme in primary schools to facilitate middle-class education, reaching out to over 52,000 children.