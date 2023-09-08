Sept 7 termed historic day for Ummah

NOWSHERA: The head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S, the Chairman of the Defense of Pakistan Council, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, has stated that September 7 is a significant and memorable day that is a reminder of several scholars of the past.

“On this historic day, we remember the success on the front of Khatm-e-Nabuwat, with the efforts of our ancestors, including Sheikh-ul-Hadith Hazrat Maulana Abdul Haq, and our revered martyrs, including Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Samiul Haq, Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani, Prof Ghafoor, Maulana Ghulam Ghaus Hazarvi, and Maulana Taqi Usmani, as well as the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and other members of the National Assembly,” Haqqani said while addressing a gathering of thousands of people at Darul Hadith of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

He said the day is a clear victory for the nation’s defense and the protection of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat.“My father, Maulana Samiul Haq, and Maulana Taqi Usmani had worked diligently for 48 hours on the book against ‘Qadianiat’ as per the directive of Maulana Abdul Haq and Maulana Mufti Mahmood,” he added.