To check smuggling: FBR sets up two checkpoints at Kohala, Mirpur

ISLAMABAD: In lieu of caretaker prime minister’s instruction to curb smuggling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established two mobile teams at check-posts at Kohala Bridge for AJK exit and entry point and Nakodar check-post on Mangla Road, Mirpur, Kashmir exit in order to curb smuggling of goods and illicit cigarettes.
According to Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) (l)12023, in the exercise of the powers conferred by rule 69F of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to establish check-posts with mobile teams on the routes originating from tax-exempt areas for the purpose as specified in section 40-D of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 (VII of 1990), namely including mobile squad-II at Kohala Bridge check-post for Muzafarabad Azad Jammu Kashmir exit to cover Expressway, Old Murree/GT Road, Murree, along with Bhurban Road till Bhara Kahu.
The FBR established Nakodar checkpost-Mangla Road, Mirpur, Kashmir exit for Azad Kashmir under squad-1 to cover Mangla Road-Dina Bypass GT Road, Jehlum Dhaan Gali towards Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi.
MIRAN SHAH: A mortar shell struck a house in the village of Shaktoi Arsalkot in Garyom tehsil, claiming the lives of...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 97 Pakistan...
SUKKUR: Defence of Pakistan Day was observed in several cities of Sindh province, including Sukkur, Khairpur,...
ISLAMABAD: Four environmental samples from Peshawar and Karachi have been tested positive for wild polio virus 1 ,...
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday it was good to see that the armed forces were also playing a role for...
SUKKUR: Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar on Wednesday took notice of an eight-year-old girl’s rape in village Sattar...