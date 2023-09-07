To check smuggling: FBR sets up two checkpoints at Kohala, Mirpur

ISLAMABAD: In lieu of caretaker prime minister’s instruction to curb smuggling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established two mobile teams at check-posts at Kohala Bridge for AJK exit and entry point and Nakodar check-post on Mangla Road, Mirpur, Kashmir exit in order to curb smuggling of goods and illicit cigarettes.

According to Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) (l)12023, in the exercise of the powers conferred by rule 69F of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to establish check-posts with mobile teams on the routes originating from tax-exempt areas for the purpose as specified in section 40-D of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 (VII of 1990), namely including mobile squad-II at Kohala Bridge check-post for Muzafarabad Azad Jammu Kashmir exit to cover Expressway, Old Murree/GT Road, Murree, along with Bhurban Road till Bhara Kahu.

The FBR established Nakodar checkpost-Mangla Road, Mirpur, Kashmir exit for Azad Kashmir under squad-1 to cover Mangla Road-Dina Bypass GT Road, Jehlum Dhaan Gali towards Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi.