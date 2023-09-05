Broghil festival concludes with fanfare

CHITRAL: The three-day Broghil festival concluded amid fanfare here on Sunday. Many tourists, including foreigners, had turned up to enjoy the historical Broghil Festival which was held at the remote part of Upper Chitral district.

The festival provided an opportunity to the tourists to witness thrilling matches of yak polo. The stalls of traditional food were also set up at the festival. Various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, Buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were part of the festival.

The Tourism Department and the Upper Chitral district administration had jointly organised the event. Malakand Division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner, Upper Chitral, Khalid Zaman, District Police Officer, Upper Chitral, Mohammad Haleem Jan and other officials were also present. The spectators enjoyed the yak polo, horse polo and other games.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kurambar Lake is said to be biologically active supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area. Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species.