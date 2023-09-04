Solangi says situation in GB completely peaceful

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi while addressing a press conference. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The US joined the British High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday to advise its citizens against all but essential travel to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) due to recent demonstrations and protests in the region.

“American citizens should exercise heightened caution in Gilgit-Baltistan due to recent protests in Skardu and Diamer and the potential for additional demonstrations, road closures, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region,” said the US embassy.

Even large gatherings intended to be peaceful may become violent with little or no warning, it added.

“The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to avoid large gatherings, monitor local media reports, and to remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times.”

The UK government had also issued a separate and broader advisory against all travel to several districts in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The districts include Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan, Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir and Peshawar.

A day earlier, the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan updated its travel advisory for Canadian nationals in Pakistan.

It advised its citizens to avoid all travel to the Gilgit-Baltistan region due to what it claimed were violent protests.”

Similarly, Canadian nationals were advised to avoid non-essential travel to Karachi due to violence and the risk of terrorism.

APP adds: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan was completely peaceful and speculative news about deployment of Pakistan Army are completely baseless.

In a post on his X account, he quoted a statement released by the Home Department of Gilgit-Baltistan as saying, “It has been clarified that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulating in media regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army are completely baseless. All roads, trade centres, business activities and educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan are open as usual.

“The services of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces have been requisitioned only to maintain law and order on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),” said the minister.

“Moreover, special measures have been taken for the security of procession routes and Imambargahs as per the past practice,” he added.

It has been further stated by the GB Home Department that Section 144 of CrPC 1898 has been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect lives and property of people and avoid any untoward incident, he remarked.

Murtaza Solangi said that local and foreign tourists are enjoying themselves in Skardu. In a post on X, sharing a video clip of tourists, he said the situation is peaceful and normal while the roads are open.