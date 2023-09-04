LGH uploads dengue prevention guidance on web

LAHORE:The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has uploaded all precautionary measures and necessary information in both English and Urdu languages on the website of the hospital for the timely prevention of dengue and for the guidance of the public.

In this regard, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College/PGMI Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that every diseases including dengue can be effectively treated by using internet and modern information technologies. While inspecting the dengue ward at the hospital, Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that today is the era of the fastest dissemination of information and the website of Lahore General Hospital, lgh.punjab.gov.pk, would provide all the preventive measures and methods to the public so as to deal with this threat to human health.

For the convenience of the public, all the information has been uploaded simultaneously in both Urdu and English languages, he said. NGOs, civil society's representatives, public health associates and even media can perform the duty of guidance general public by virtue of this website, the principal said. He said that it is the responsibility of the citizens themselves to take all possible precautions to prevent dengue and to be part of the efforts to keep their families, relatives and friends safe from this disease.

This is possible only when every person keeps his home and surrounding environment clean and neat by his actions. We should also inform others about the importance of cleanliness, he said. The principal said that the prevention of diseases is not possible without the cooperation of the people the full responsibility of the prevention of diseases cannot be placed on government departments alone.