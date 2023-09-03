Woman killed

LAHORE : A 38-year-old woman was killed in Misri Shah police area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Bushra, a resident of Kachupura. It was suspected that some poisonous substance was given to the victim, which resulted into her death. The police and forensic team collected the evidence and started the investigation. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Edhi Ambulance shifts 8,217 patients in Aug Edhi Ambulance shifted 8,217 patients from homes to hospitals and from hospitals to homes and 1,438 dead were shifted from hospitals to homes during the month of August.

Edhi Ambulance service shifted 44 people, who died in different accidents, to different places and 273 injured to hospitals free of charge. Edhi Foundation buried 87 unidentified bodies.

Out of 356 people admitted to Bilqees Edhi Home Lahore and 194 were transported to their homes by Edhi ambulances.

Under Edhi Free Dispensary, 10,395 patients were provided medical aid/medicines. One time meal was served to 11,501 people in Edhi Free Langar.