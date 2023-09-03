DPO, IUB VC discuss current campus situation

BAHAWALPUR: District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Professor Dr Naveed Akhtar on Saturday and discussed the current situation of the university.

According to the IUB Public Relations Directorate, DPO assured of his full cooperation with VC IUB regarding the university affairs. He said that the police will ensure the respect and safety of the teachers, employees and students of the university in every affair. At present, the Honorable Judicial Tribunal headed by Mr Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Judge Lahore High Court, is investigating. Both institutions are fully cooperating with the tribunal. Any kind of speculation should be avoided on media, especially social media regarding the university affairs and district police.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the views of DPO Bahawalpur and said that the IUB has a historical identity. All teachers, employees and students are trying to promote education. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naveed Akhtar is rendering valuable services for the development and improvement of the institution. Under his leadership, relations between the two institutions will improve and mutual coordination will be strengthened.

On this occasion, the misunderstanding was removed by discussing the situation regarding the hostel incident a few days earlier and mutual trust and communication were emphasized to avoid any unpleasant situation in the future.