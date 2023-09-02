83 accused in Jaranwala case remanded till Sept 9

JARANWALA: As many as 83 arrested accused allegedly involved in the destruction of holy Churches and houses of the Christian community of Jaranwala were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday by the police to obtain further physical remand. The court extended further physical remand of the accused till September 9.
The remand was extended in cases FIR Nos 1260, 1262 and 1263 of police station city Jaranwala and FIR No 467 of police station Lundianwala. The accused pleaded not guilty.
