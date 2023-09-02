 
Saturday September 02, 2023
Two die in accidents

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2023

Two people died in traffic accidents in the provincial capital on Friday. A 28-year-old Rab Nawaz died on the spot after being hit by a dumper near Thokar Niaz Baig Terminal in Chung area, while a 22-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding Mazda on Kacha Jail Road in Kot Lakhpat police area. The bike rider was identified as Umar. The police of the respective areas shifted the bodies to the mortuary.