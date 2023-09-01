Construction of building for primary school sought

PESHAWAR: The elected representatives and parents of girl students from Chamkani area on Thursday warned the authorities of the Education Department to resolve the issue of the building and playground of Government Girls Primary School No. 1 Chamkani, or else they would take the daughters to the directorate of education so that classes could be arranged there for them.

Talking to reporters here, the elders from the area including former district council member Khalid Waqas Chamkani, Village Council chairmen Haji Usman Ali, Fazal Amin, Saqib Aftab, president of Chamkani Welfare organisation Sohail Khan, president of Chamkani Welfare Committee, Master Tariq, Arshad Khan, Umarzeb, social workers Shahid Bilal, Shakeel Zaman and a large number of parents of the affected students said that the Government Girls Primary School No. 1, Chamkani, was the oldest school of the locality, which was established in 1940. But it was still deprived of its own building due to which it has been functioning in a rented building, they added.

The school, where 400 girl students are enrolled, keeps shifting from one building to another owing to a host of reasons, mainly the non-payment of rent, the elders said.

“The authorities concerned have not paid the rent of the current building of the school for several months due to which the property owner has locked the building during the ongoing summer vacation,” said one of the parents.

The school would be reopened on September 4 after the summer vacation and the students are unaware as to where they would go to attend their classes. They urged the quarters concerned to ensure early payment of the rent so that the unrest among the students and their parents could come to an end. They warned that if the authorities failed to resolve the issue, they would take their daughters to the building of the directorate of education where they would arrange classes for them.