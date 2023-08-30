Shehbaz says CJP’s ‘good to see you’ reached IHC before verdict

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the time of arrival for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has strongly criticized the decision of Islamabad High Court regarding the suspension of PTI chairman’s sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the orders to release of chairman PTI by the Islamabad High Court, said: “Ladley’s sentence has been suspended but not over. The Chief Justice’s message of ‘Good to see you’ and ‘Wishing you good luck’ reached the Islamabad High Court, even before the verdict.”

“If everyone knows what the decision will be, then this should be a matter of concern for the justice system,” he said and questioned that if a clear message was received from the Supreme Court, then what else should the subordinate court do?

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also compared the court’s attitude with former prime minister and founder of PMLN Nawaz Sharif with Imran Khan. He said a monitoring judge was appointed to ensure the punishment of Nawaz Sharif, a [and now] the chief justice himself [has become] a monitoring judge to save the ‘favourite’, he wrote, slamming the courts for giving Khan relief. He maintained that this role of the justice system will be written in dark chapter of history as scales tilted to one side undermined that justice was not acceptable.

He said the law was powerless before those who “sold the watches”.”If thieves and state terrorists are facilitated, where will the common man get justice in the country?”

The former premier also lamented that Khan and his party were given undue leniency by the courts. “Be it May 9, be it an attack on the judicial complex, be it raining petrol bombs on the police, everything is forgiven,” he concluded.

Former federal minister Khwaja Saad Rafique tweeted that Imran Khan, who was happy to see the hardships of our jail through secret cameras, is enjoying good facilities and good food in the jail. “Immediate facility of getting bail even after theft is proved is also available to him,” he concluded.

Former federal minister Mian Javed Latif said in order to punish Nawaz Sharif, the Supreme Court appointed a monitoring judge and deprived him of the right to appeal. “How can he be punished by a subordinate court? Or can be put in jail?” he questioned.

In another tweet, he asked Imran facilitators in pain over his 24 days imprisonment if anyone would be held answerable to Nawaz and Maryam’s imprisonment of 12 months in Attock Fort, 12 months in Kot Lakhpat Jail besides that of Adiala Jail. The top PMLN leadership were also kept in NAB custody. The 90-day remand in the false cases of Nawaz Sharif and his colleagues highlighted the worst political revenge. But did anyone raise questions over justice then?

Former federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also remarked that the message of “good to see you” and “wishing you good luck” was loud and clear.

PMLN Punjab leader Azma Bukhari said congratulations to the like-minded bench and their families. “The law is powerless in front of love, now we have to see whether they will go to Attock Jail or not to receive the Ladla,” she added.