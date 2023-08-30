Cyclists are not a nuisance

One of the modes of transport which has been prevalent in Rawalpindi has been cycling; and recently, it has been much touted as a non-polluting, eco-friendly, fitness-building activity, which is an exercise.

“Cycling within this city are many, the children on their bikes, leisure pursuit cyclists, those who cycle because of their commitment to non-pollution, those who cycle because that is the means of transport most affordable to them,” says Ali Reza.

“Many children often begin their young days with the gift of a cycle from their parents. It is obviously a very pleasant activity for the child, and a cycle is a treat, a gift they like to own. But the problem is where would young children cycle,” says Hur Abbas.

“The city has neither large streets nor large pavements. Still, I let my children cycle on them. I do not have to let the children get on the road or in the traffic, but unfortunately, streets are full of cars and bikes these days therefore at times I get worried,” says Darian Haider.

“Although I am around sometimes to keep an eye on them but it is a difficult task. Often I see my daughter Aniqa, age 7, sailing past me and smiling while ringing her cycle bell to attract my attention,” adds Darian.

“The problems arise when the cycling children have to share the streets with the cars and bikes; the priority, of course, goes to these drivers. Children and their parents have to remain careful,” says Shakir Hussain.

“Cycles are quite often put to use for mobile business. I have seen cycles with circular baskets loaded with fresh fruits, or flowers, wending their way along the residential roads. At times these cycles, loaded with wares, are parked at some road junctions, allowing the cyclist to sell his goods to passersby,” says.

Ali Akbar says, “For many school-going youngsters cycles remain a popular mode of transport. I see children in my area biking back from school. One little fellow, going home from his school, smiled at me and said, “I cycle along the trees on the campus, it’s nice.”

“Another part of the cycling spectrum comprises people who would like to do something about their waistlines and excess weight, and decide that cycling would be the ideal solution,” says Aon Mohammad.

“My friend and I enjoy some weekend cycling. We cycle to work every day. Distance is of no significance to us. It keeps us in great shape, too,” says Samsam Hussain.

“The attitude of motorists is strange. They view cyclists as a nuisance and an impediment. However, I have seen people cycling in every area of the city, even on main city roads and Islamabad Expressway in the hot summer sun, or the pouring monsoon rain. They do enjoy it,” says Gulzar Hasan.