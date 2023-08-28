PPP sends dowry to Christian families

LAHORE: On the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Central Punjab has sent dowry to the Christian affectees of the Jaranwala incident.

The dowry was sent by former senior minister and General Secretary PPP Hassan Murtaza and vice-president minority wing PPP Central Punjab Edvin Sahotra.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Murtaza said that PPP leadership would not leave its Christian brethren alone in difficult time.

He said that PPP Punjab Minority Vice-President Edwin Sahotra would take these goods to Jaranwala and hand them over to Nargis George.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Hassan Murtaza said thatPPP would participate fully in the upcoming elections.Without naming PMLN Murtaza said,

‘Our allies accuse People’s Party of supporting the delay in the general elections but he said PPP never supported any unconstitutional act.’He said PPP was still facing the consequences of boycotting the 1985 elections.PPP leaders Sania Kamran, Ayesha Ghori, Mian Ayub, Usman Salim Malik and Ahsan Rizvi and Zeeshan Shami were present on the occasion.