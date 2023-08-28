Tribes agree to resolve land dispute through talks

WANA: Tribal elders from South Waziristan Lower and South Waziristan Upper on Sunday agreed to resolve the Shakai Balapathar land dispute through talks. The development came at a jirga of the tribal elders convened in the presence of the administrative officers from both the districts.

The jirga was convened between Nanokhel and Spirkai tribes who are parties to the dispute.Wana Assistant Commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi from Lower Waziristan, Sarvekai Assistant Commissioner Umar Khattab from Upper Waziristan, seven elders of Darey Mehsud tribe and as many from Ahmadzai Wazir tribe were present at the Jirga.

Both tribes deposited Rs 10 million each as a guarantee for honouring the commitments to remain peaceful. The violator will be fined Rs10 million.

It is worth mentioning here that the Balapathar land dispute between has been going on for decades. It has claimed dozens of lives during this period. Two lives were lost in the armed conflict between the two tribes a week ago.

The recent clashes forced the local administration, police, political leaders and tribal elders to sit together and launch fresh efforts to resolve the dispute through talks.