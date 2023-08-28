Cold shoulder

This letter refers to the news story ‘Choosing future leaders is for Pakistanis to decide, US envoy tells ECP’ (August 25, 2023). The chief election commissioner had ample time to meet with the US ambassador but has refused to meet with the president of Pakistan. This shows that the friction between institutions is not tapering off. The election commissioner sent a written reply to the president after getting a written invitation letter to discuss the election date.

The reply referred to several clauses and preambles of the law to justify the refusal on the grounds that the ECP is independent in deciding when to hold elections according to the constitution. This could have been done in a face to face meeting to show affability. But for some peculiar reason, the meeting with the US ambassador was considered more important.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada