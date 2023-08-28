Law ministry warns parties against attacking institutions

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. — IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice Sunday strongly condemned the criticism of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq by a political party in the social media and warned the political parties should refrain from attacking the country’s institutions.



In a statement, the ministry said this political party had accused the high court chief justice of being a hypocrite and practicing double standards while giving decisions in the case of former prime minister Imran Khan, PPI reports.

The ministry further said the party was also using a derogatory language not only against Justice Farooq but also against the judiciary.

The campaign calls Justice Farooq a hypocrite and accuses him of facilitating the PTI chairman’s abduction. Various offensive hashtags, posts and videos are also being used to target the judge.

According to legal experts, the campaign is a direct attack on the judiciary and judges, constituting contempt of court.

In a related development, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association Sunday strongly condemned the malicious campaign against the Islamabad High Court Chief Aamir Farooq in the social media, saying he was known for his integrity, impartiality, competence and adherence to merit, Geo News.

The bar said deliberate malicious campaigns were an attempt to lower the stature of distinguished judge and shake public confidence in the judiciary.

Those inciting the malicious propaganda should be brought to justice, it added. In a press statement, the IHCBA President Naveed Malik said a malicious campaign was being conducted in the social media targeting Justice Amir Farooq.

“These unrelenting campaigns based on nefarious motives are an attempt to tarnish the impeccable reputation of Chief Justice Amir Farooq. The Islamabad High Court Bar is determined not to allow such malicious attempts to succeed at any cost,” said the IHCBA president.

“The authorities concerned are requested to take an immediate and decisive action against those inciting the malicious propaganda. The real motives and misinformation efforts of these characters must be revealed immediately.”