Poetry that examines ordinary life

Rawalpindi : Yeh Zindgi Hamari Hai is a poetry collection written by Khansa Waseem. It is an enjoyable and easy-to-read collection. Her poetry examines ordinary life and its significance. The poet covers a variety of subjects, situations, and experiences that we may all find ourselves in our lives.

One of the many strengths of the book is the absence of creed. Life changes when we understand the importance of the present moment and connect to others with openness in a way that rejects bias. Life is so exciting; there is so much to do. The poet has so many dreams that she would like to see come true. She considers the varied and different roles different people play in life and the equal importance of all.

Khansa’s overriding theme is appreciating life. She knows what matters in life and wants to make the most of what life has. Some poems about ordinary life appeal to readers who comprehensively enjoy them. I liked the way the poems pose questions and encourage the reader to ponder for a moment and find his/her own answers. Khansa uses a handy language style, making her poems fit for all. Hers is an enjoyable and thought-provoking collection of poems that looks at the lives of individuals, their main concerns, and commitments.

Her poetry reflects the pain of being human and offers a way to celebrate life. She has written intimately about her pain. Those who have also suffered, recommend this book as a way out of the darkness. It is absolutely one of the best books about life. Khansa’s poetry reminds us that we are all connected. We can share our pain, help one another to heal, and accept that no one is perfect. This message is what makes this one of the best poetry books about life.

As you read, you cannot help but fall in love with this poet’s work. Khansa is a talented poet who is not afraid to bare her soul. Her poetry is amongst the best about living your life because it says aloud what we have been feeling in our hearts. Best of all, we feel encouraged and uplifted after reading it. Khansa’s life has not been so perfect. Few of us would ever like to experience what she has experienced. She talks about the prejudice that she has suffered because of her gender. She also knows the pain of growing up without the love of a father. Yeh Zindgi Hamari Hai could well have been an outpouring of bitter anger.