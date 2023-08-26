May 9 rampage: Special JIT grills Imran in Attock jail. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: A special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has started investigation relating to the May 9 rampage with the permission of anti-terrorism court (ATC), which allowed the police to interrogate incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in six more cases.

A five-member high-ranking police team visited the Attock Jail on Friday and questioned Imran Khan in different cases registered under sedition and antiterrorist offences.

The team, upon reaching Attock, was encircled by a mob protesting against high electricity bills for over an hour.

The investigating team interrogated Imran Khan on addition of offences under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting) in the FIRs.

Other offences under sections 120, 120-A, 120-B, 121-A, 505, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 107 of PPC were also grilled, including the attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, and torching of PMLN offices in Model Town and further queries about corps commander’s house.

The DIG (Investigations), Lahore, who is the convener of the JIT, had sought permission to interrogate and arrest the PTI chief in an FIR registered by the police regarding the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the corps commander’s residence.